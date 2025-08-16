Live Stream Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds
Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys
- Date: Saturday, August 16th
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network Alternate 1, Telemundo (KTLE - Odessa-Midland, TX)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Baltimore Ravens will face the Dallas Cowboys in week 2 of the NFL preseason at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 16th.
We are still several weeks away from the official start of the 2025-26 NFL season, but the players and coaches are already getting into the swing of things with one preseason game already under their belts.
These games are completely insignificant when it comes to overall records and standings, but they are more important than one may think when it comes to roster construction and building players up for the start of the year. While we do not see many of the stars, position battles are being decided, and what the players put on tape in these games could ultimately be the reason they make the team rather than being cut.
Stars are often born in the preseason, and there is nothing better than being one of the first to see a player break out from the start.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ravens ML: -130
Cowboys ML: +110
Spread: BAL -2.5
O/U: 36.5