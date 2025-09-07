Live Stream Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Baltimore Ravens will face the Buffalo Bills in week 1 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 7th.
The Ravens ended their 2024 season with a heartbreaking failed 2-point conversion vs the Buffalo Bills, and they are looking for some revenge. After a tight MVP race last season between Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Lamar is even more ready to show the world who he is and that he will contend for another MVP. The Ravens have worked on their defense as well over the offseason, bringing in all-pro cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Packers. The whole city of Baltimore has had this game circled on their calendars all year, waiting for the chance at revenge.
On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills kick off their final season at Highmark Stadium, which has been home to some historic wins and losses. Buffalo is a city that has endured immense pain over the last few years, marked by heartbreaking losses, and this season is hopefully the turning point. With reigning MVP Josh Allen at quarterback and a revamped defensive line, the Bills are yet again in a prime position to contend for the Lombardi. The only concern for Buffalo so far this offseason is the injury bug slowly creeping up on them, picking players one by one to knock out.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Ravens vs Bills Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ravens ML: +100
Bills ML: -110
Spread: Bills -1
O/U 50.5