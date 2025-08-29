Live Stream Auburn Tigers vs Baylor Bears for Free: Time, TV Channel, How To Watch NCAA College Football, Odds
Auburn Tigers vs Baylor Bears
- Date: Friday, August 29th
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Auburn Tigers will face the Baylor Bears in week 1 of the College Football Season at McLane Stadium on Friday, August 29th.
Auburn enters the 2025 season led by head coach Hugh Freeze in his third year, aiming to rebound after a 5-7 campaign in 2024. The offense will rely on transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold and a bolstered receiving corps, headlined by Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton. The running back room gains depth from players like Jeremiah Cobb and freshman Omar Mabson II. Even with a challenging schedule featuring early road tests at Baylor, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, as well as marquee SEC matchups against Georgia and Alabama, preseason expectations are centered on improvement.
Baylor returns in 2025 with redshirt senior Sawyer Robertson established as the starting quarterback, bringing back a veteran offensive core that includes standout returners such as running back Bryson Washington and wide receiver Josh Cameron. Defensively, the Bears center their hopes on linebacker Keaton Thomas, a preseason All-American and Butkus Award watch-list candidate. With expectations on the rise, Baylor is a serious Big 12 contender.
This is a great College football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Auburn ML: -135
Baylor ML: +115
Spread: Auburn -2.5
O/U: 57.5