Live Stream Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers
- Date: Sunday, September 21st
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Atlanta Falcons will face the Carolina Panthers in a week 3 matchup at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 21st.
Sunday night was the Falcons' night, with a no-sweat win against the Vikings in prime time. They look to continue the success against their division rival. Although it wasn’t pretty in week 2, Atlanta ran all over the Vikings with the running backs putting up 248 total yards combined. It’s safe to say that Atlanta has fixed their kicking problem; they fielded free agent Parker Romo in their win, and he went 5/5 on field goals. With a performance like this, it looks like Younghoe Koo is on his way out of Atlanta. The pieces are aligning down in the south, and they are ready to make a run.
Yet another loss for the Panthers moves them to 0-2 on the season, with not much improvement in sight. They were behind most of the game, which put them into a passing script pretty early on. This led to Bryce Young throwing 55 times and completing 35 passes for 328 yards and 3 touchdowns. Carolina made a push late in the game but came up short on their last drive of the game. Bryce Young is still young, and in his 3rd year, he is expected to increase production. Will he figure things out this weekend against a rival?
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Falcons ML: -250
Panthers ML: +200
Spread: Falcons -5
O/U 43.5