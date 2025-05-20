Live Stream Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever for Free: How to Watch WNBA, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever
- Date: Tuesday, May 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
The Atlanta Dream will face Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in this early-season WNBA matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, May 20th.
The revamped Fever got off to a hot start, winning their first game over the Chicago Sky 93-58. As she typically does, Clark put on a show, notching a triple-double with 20 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. She moved into third place all-time in that category, only a season and one game into her career. Indiana put some new pieces around Clark this offseason in veterans Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, who have immediately bolstered the starting lineup.
Atlanta also made some moves heading into the 2025 season, with the biggest coming in the form of ten-time All-Star Brittney Griner. The Dream lost their season opener, but Griner showed out with 18 points and eight rebounds, proving she can still get it done at 34.
Indiana came out victorious 81-76 when these two squads matchup up during their last preseason game.
This is a great WNBA matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dream: +270
Fever: -340
Spread: IND -7.5
O/U: 171.5