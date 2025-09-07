Live Stream Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Arizona Cardinals will face the New Orleans Saints in week 1 of the NFL season at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 7th.
The Saints are headed into Kellen Moore’s debut as head coach, fielding second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler behind a revamped offensive line. The Saints are projected to be towards the bottom of the barrel this NFL season, but with low expectations, it gives them an opportunity to shine.
After a mediocre 8-9 2024 campaign, the Cardinals are looking to make a playoff push with Kyler Murray at the helm. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has bulked up this offseason after a solid rookie season, with physical improvements he hopes to solidify himself as a top receiving option in the league. Kyler Murray’s dual-threat ability will challenge the Saints’ defense, which has historically struggled against mobile QBs.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Saints ML: +240
Spread: Cardinals -6.5
O/U: 43