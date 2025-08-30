Live Stream Alabama vs Florida State for Free: Time, TV Channel, How To Watch NCAA College Football, Betting Odds
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Florida State Seminoles
- Date: Saturday, August 30th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The No.8 Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Florida State Seminoles in week 1 of the College Football Season at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, August 30th.
Alabama travels to Tallahassee for its season opener against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, August 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET, airing on ABC. The Crimson Tide enters the week as huge favorites, with odds having Alabama at -13.5.
For Florida State, this game is a critical test of a complete offensive overhaul. The Seminoles are introducing a new offensive coordinator and starting an entirely new offensive lineup, which includes nine transfers and incoming quarterback Tommy Castellanos. On the other hand, Alabama is starting a new quarterback, Ty Simpson, who will earn his first full season as a starter. Simpson is a preseason candidate for the Heisman trophy backed by the stout Alabama defense.
Alabama has a young star on its offense by the name of Ryan Williams, an 18-year-old who turned heads last season as one of the best receivers at such a young age. After a strong 2024 campaign with 48 catches for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns, Williams has his eyes set on the Biletnikoff and a National Championship.
This is a great College football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama ML: -600
Florida State ML: +425
Spread: Alabama -13.5
O/U: 50.5