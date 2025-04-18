Lee Corso to Retire from College GameDay, Ending an Iconic Era in College Football
Lee Corso, the beloved face of college football Saturdays, has officially announced his retirement from ESPN’s College GameDay after nearly four decades. The 89-year-old icon, who helped transform the pregame show into a cultural phenomenon, will make his final appearance on Saturday, August 30th—location still to be determined.
Corso’s signature moment—donning the mascot head of his pick to win the marquee game—became a tradition that defined College GameDay for generations of fans. His very first headgear pick was Brutus Buckeye back in 1996, and fittingly, it helped cement his place as one of college football’s most endearing personalities.
Debuting on ESPN’s pregame coverage in 1987, Corso brought charisma, unpredictability, and catchphrases like “Not so fast, my friend” into living rooms across the country. While recent years saw him in a reduced role due to health and age, his presence always brought a sense of nostalgia and authenticity.
In his farewell statement, Corso expressed heartfelt gratitude to ESPN, his colleagues, and especially the fans. He called his journey “a treasure of many friends, fond memories, and some casual experiences,” with a special thanks to longtime co-host Kirk Herbstreit for his support and friendship.
College football Saturdays won’t be the same without him. While Pat McAfee and others carry the torch, Corso’s final appearance will mark the end of an era—one filled with headgear, heart, and unforgettable moments.
