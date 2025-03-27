LeBron James Unfiltered: The King takes aim at Stephen A. Smith
In what’s quickly become the sports world’s most viral moment, LeBron James pulled no punches during a surprise appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. While in Indianapolis for a Lakers game, LeBron made a detour to McAfee’s studio—and what followed was a raw, candid interview that’s still sending shockwaves across sports media.
The biggest headline? LeBron calling out ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith over recent comments involving LeBron’s son, Bronny. What started as a minor courtside dust-up has now exploded into a full-on feud. LeBron criticized Smith for crossing the line—making it clear he’s fine with on-court critiques, but when it comes to family, especially his kids, “you go to war.”
LeBron didn’t stop there. He also called out longtime media figure Brian Windhorst, dismissing their supposed friendship, and took time to reflect on his evolving relationships with Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Through it all, one thing was clear—LeBron is speaking with the freedom of someone nearing retirement. He’s not playing the media game anymore. He’s playing his own.
And the internet? It’s here for it. As LeBron continues to hoop at an elite level while defending his family name, Smith’s attempts to clap back only add fuel to the fire.
This saga isn’t over—but if you’re scoring at home, it’s LeBron: 1. Stephen A: 0.
