Lakers trade targets for 2025: why Derek White, Jarrett Allen, and Bam Adebayo make championship sense
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering one of the most pivotal offseasons in franchise history — and it's not just about LeBron James’ $52.6 million player option or Luka Dončić’s looming extension. It’s about building a roster that can deliver banner No. 18. With JJ Redick entering year two as head coach, the front office is focused on molding a roster around its superstar duo of LeBron and Luka — and that means finding the right third piece.
Three names stand out as viable, impact trade targets: Derrick White, Jarrett Allen, and Bam Adebayo.
Derrick White might raise eyebrows given his Celtic ties, but his fit is undeniable. A relentless perimeter defender and sharp shooter (38.4% from deep on nearly 10 attempts per game), White is tailor-made for a contending team. His ability to take on defensive assignments against elite guards would allow LeBron and Luka to focus more on offense, while his playoff experience and clutch factor bring stability to high-pressure moments.
Then there’s Jarrett Allen, the Cavs big man whose blend of rim protection, rebounding, and finishing would fill a glaring void in LA’s frontcourt. With Jackson Hayes and Alex Len proving unplayable in the postseason, Allen’s presence could be transformative. He’s on a team-friendly contract, plays 82 games a year, and shot 70% from the field last season — all while averaging nearly 10 boards and anchoring Cleveland’s defense.
The crown jewel, however, would be Bam Adebayo. A three-time All-Star and one of the league’s premier defenders, Bam brings switchability, rim protection, and underrated playmaking. His skillset perfectly complements Luka’s offensive wizardry and LeBron’s all-around brilliance. While prying him from Miami would require a massive offer — likely involving Austin Reaves — Bam is the type of player who could justify an “all-in” push for 2026.
Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office have limited assets, but their mission is clear: maximize the LeBron-Luka window and reclaim championship supremacy from the Boston Celtics. Whether it’s White, Allen, or Bam, each target brings a unique path to title contention.
In Los Angeles, it’s title or bust — and this summer, it’s time to go all in.
