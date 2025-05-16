Lakers Stand Firm on Austin Reaves Amid Offseason Questions
Despite a dip in postseason performance, the Los Angeles Lakers are not planning to move on from Austin Reaves this summer. After averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in the regular season, Reaves saw a decline in the playoffs — dropping to 16.2 points per game on just 41.1% shooting from the field. Still, Lakers brass remains confident in his long-term value.
According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, key figures in the Lakers organization are fully committed to Reaves. His $14 million contract next season makes him one of the most efficient dollar-for-dollar contributors in the league. While he isn’t “untradable,” any deal involving Reaves would have to return a cornerstone player — not just a short-term fit.
The challenge for the Lakers is complex: they need to build a championship roster around LeBron James, now entering his 23rd season, and Luka Dončić, whom they acquired to be the franchise’s next superstar. Reaves is one of the Lakers’ few valuable trade assets, and though he’s eligible for a four-year, $89.2 million extension, he’s likely to test unrestricted free agency in 2026.
That makes this offseason a pivotal one. Should the Lakers view Reaves as a potential third star alongside LeBron and Luka? Or should they leverage his value now, before the risk of free agency becomes a reality?
The front office appears ready to give him another shot — but Reaves will need to elevate his game. Physical development and consistency, especially in the playoffs, are the next steps if he hopes to be more than “All-Star adjacent.”
For now, LA is betting on his upside — and hoping the regular season version of Austin Reaves returns when it matters most.
