Lakers Grind Out Gritty Win Over Rockets at Home
The Lakers secured a pivotal 108-104 win over the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena, closing the gap in the Western Conference standings and tying the season series. Despite offensive struggles from their star trio—LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and Austin Reaves—the Lakers leaned on the hot shooting and hustle of role players Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent.
It was a gritty, playoff-style battle, with both teams shooting under 40% and the second half turning into a defensive slugfest. Vincent and Finney-Smith each poured in 20 points, combining for 12 three-pointers that kept the Lakers afloat during key stretches. LeBron added 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Dončić, dealing with lingering injuries, contributed through timely playmaking and defense.
The Lakers trailed early, scoring just 16 in the first quarter, but clawed back behind big defensive stops, clutch shooting, and smart rotations. Their effort was highlighted by LeBron’s emphatic late-game block and clutch free throws.
Postgame, both LeBron and Luka emphasized the importance of defensive intensity and team cohesion, especially as the playoffs near. “We fought really hard,” Luka said. “If we play like this every game, we’re going to win.”
With the win, the Lakers improved to 46-29 and now sit in striking distance of the Rockets in the standings. The takeaway? Even when the stars don’t shine, this squad has the depth and grit to get it done when it matters most.
Related: Watch TBL Here