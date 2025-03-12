Lakers fall to struggling Nets in costly loss
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disappointing 111-108 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets, a team that had lost seven straight games. Even without LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Jackson Hayes, this was a game the Lakers should have won. Instead, turnovers, poor shooting, and lackluster effort proved costly.
The Lakers committed 15 turnovers leading to 19 points for Brooklyn and allowed 16 offensive rebounds, resulting in 16 second-chance points. Offensively, inefficiency hurt them. Luka Dončić finished with a triple-double (22 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists) but shot just 8-for-26. Austin Reaves, still struggling post-injury, shot 3-for-14. Their combined 11-for-40 performance left the Lakers searching for answers.
There were some bright spots. Gabe Vincent delivered his best game in purple and gold, scoring 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including six three-pointers. Rookie Dalton Knecht continued his development with 19 points, while Jordan Goodwin contributed 17 points and strong perimeter defense.
Head coach JJ Redick was blunt about the team's poor execution, noting that shortcuts and defensive lapses allowed Brooklyn to capitalize. “We just wanted to take shortcuts tonight,” Redick said postgame. “To win in the NBA, you have to do the hard stuff.”
With a tough schedule ahead, including matchups against Milwaukee and Denver, the Lakers must quickly regroup. While the loss stings, it provides valuable minutes for role players who may be crucial down the stretch—especially as they await a fully healthy LeBron for the playoff push.
Related: Watch the full TBL video HERE