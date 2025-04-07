Lakers Climb Tight Western Conference Standings in Final Stretch
As the 2024 NBA regular season winds down, the Western Conference playoff race is heating up—and the Lakers are right in the middle of the chaos. Sitting at 46-30 and currently in fourth place, Los Angeles is still within striking distance of the No. 2 seed, but with just a few losses, they could slide all the way into the Play-In Tournament. That’s how tight things are out West.
The Thunder remain the top team in the conference, but from seeds two through eight, it’s a logjam. The Warriors, Clippers, Timberwolves, and Grizzlies are all just a game or two apart. For Lakers fans, this is prime scoreboard-watching season—and yes, a little “hate-watching” too.
Games like Nuggets vs. Warriors and Mavericks vs. Clippers carry huge implications. The Lakers hold crucial tiebreakers over both the Warriors and Nuggets, which could prove vital. Meanwhile, the Rockets, who’ve thrived against losing teams, now face only teams above .500, a trend Lakers fans hope works in L.A.’s favor.
The Lakers still have to handle their own business. They’ll face the Pelicans, Thunder (twice), Mavericks, Rockets, and Trail Blazers in their final stretch. With Zion Williamson out and some opponents possibly resting starters, the Lakers have a golden opportunity.
If they can avoid a late collapse, the Lakers are in a strong position to not only avoid the Play-In, but to charge into the playoffs with serious momentum—and maybe even a higher seed than expected.
