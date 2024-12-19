LA Bowl Cal vs UNLV: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The California Golden Bears will face the UNLV Rebels in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, December 18th.
The Golden Bears were 6-6 this year and ended the regular season with a loss to SMU, but they still managed to win just enough to make a bowl game. Fernando Mendoza who started most of the season for Cal announced he will enter the transfer portal opening the door for CJ Harris and EJ Caminong to see time under center.
UNLV has a chance to cap off one of the best seasons in program history with a win. Unfortunately, they lost to Boise State in the Mountain West championship game, but they will have to settle for an eleven-win season if they can pull off the bowl victory.
This is a great bowl game matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Califonia vs UNLV
- Date: Wednesday, December 18th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cal (+140) vs UNLV (-165)
Spread: UNLV -3.5
O/U: 45.5