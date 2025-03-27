Koa Peat's Arizona commitment proves Wildcats are building something special
The Arizona Wildcats are playing in the Sweet 16 against Duke on Thursday, but no matter how the game goes, the Wildcats can count today as a good one.
According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi, 5-star forward prospect Koa Peat became the latest big name to join Arizona's 2025 recruiting class. Peat, a 6'9" power forward, was ranked 8th on 247's composite, and was the fourth-best power forward in the class.
Peat's commitment alone would be a massive win for the Wildcats under Tommy Lloyd, but he's just the latest elite piece to join the team in this cycle. Fellow five-star forward Dwight Aristode is also heading to Tuscon, as is Bryce James, the next LeBron James son to enter the college ranks. James is only a 3-star prospect, and doesn't crack the composite top 250, but the trio represent a potential stellar season for Arizona next year.
Remember, the Wildcats already have a talented freshman currently undergoing a renaissance in the desert. Fellow former five-star Carter Bryant has started to blossom down the stretch, and if he elects to stay with the Wildcats for another season, the trio of talented young players could certainly propel Tommy Lloyd's team into the top 10 preseason rankings.
Lloyd has continued building on previous head coach Sean Miller's success in the desert. He's shown himself to be skilled in the transfer portal, pulling multiple talented players each season, and routinely has the Wildcats' high school classes in the top 30, while also identifying the areas his team needs help and addressing them.
This might be his best recruiting class yet, and that's before Lloyd hits the transfer portal, where he figures to find another gem or two to bolster this team.
Lloyd has stabilized Arizona under his watch, and after a moderately successful campaign this year, he figures to be poised to make even more noise in 2025.