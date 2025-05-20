Knicks fever takes over: why New York is poised for an NBA finals run
The Mecca of Basketball is buzzing again. After clinching their first home playoff series since 1999, the New York Knicks are just four wins away from a long-awaited trip to the NBA Finals — and Knicks fans are losing their minds. From celebrities on the sidelines to fans shutting down Seventh Avenue, the energy in Madison Square Garden is unmatched. But can the Knicks finish the job against a hungry Indiana Pacers squad?
Statistically, the Knicks and Pacers are incredibly close. Both allow 113.3 points per 100 possessions, and their offensive outputs are separated by just 1.9 points. But stylistically, they couldn’t be more different. Indiana runs and guns, led by Tyrese Haliburton’s elite playmaking and a deep, versatile roster. The Pacers can go 10–11 deep and lead all remaining playoff teams in offensive efficiency at 117.4 points per 100 possessions.
The Knicks, by contrast, rely heavily on a top-heavy core. Jaylen Brunson, who’s playing like a franchise legend in the making, carries the offensive load. He’s complemented by Karl-Anthony Towns, who provides crucial spacing and scoring when his perimeter shot is falling. With one of the league’s least productive benches, the Knicks need every ounce of production from their starting five.
OG Anunoby is the key swing piece. When he scores 20+, the Knicks are 28-10 this season. Defensively, he sets the tone — and his presence could be the difference-maker in a grinding series. But make no mistake: this is Brunson’s moment. If he continues to dominate, the Knicks can overcome Indiana’s depth.
The Pacers' efficient attack, led by Haliburton, Siakam, and a red-hot supporting cast, will test New York’s stamina and execution. But with home-court advantage, the Garden crowd, and a team playing with grit and heart, the Knicks have the edge.
Prediction: Knicks in 7.
New York is on the brink of history. The drought may finally end — and the Finals could return to the Garden for the first time in 25 years. Go New York, go!
