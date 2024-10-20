Kansas City Chiefs vs San Fransisco 49ers, live stream, TV channel
In a Super Bowl 58 rematch, the San Fransisco 49ers will host the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi Stadium at 4:25 pm EST on Sunday.
WATCH: Chiefs vs. 49ers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The San Fransisco 49ers have been having a very inconsistent season, and are currently sitting at 3-3 on the year. They are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West, but have a 1-2 record in division play. This would be a big statement game to win for the Niners who seem to be struggling to find a rhythm so far this season.
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the only two undefeated teams remaining in the league this season. They seem to be a very reminiscent squad of previous years in which they won the Super Bowl behind QB Patrick Mahomes. The offense did take a big loss with a season-ending injury to WR Rashee Rice in week 5.
Kansas City Chiefs vs San Fransisco 49ers
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kansas City Chiefs at San Fransisco 49ers (-1.5)
O/U: 47