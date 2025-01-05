Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos in week 18 of the NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, January 5th.
The Chiefs are already locked into the top seed in the AFC, which will earn them a bye in the first round of the playoffs. It is unlikely we will see any key starters in this game for Kansas City as they rest for the postseason. Carson Wentz will get the start with Patrick Mahomes out.
This is a must-win game for Denver as they try to claim the last Wild Card spot in the AFC. If they win, they are in, and Bo Nix has had a lot to do with the Broncos' success in his first year in the NFL. The rookie has thrown for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
This is a great Week 18 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chiefs (+425) vs Broncos (-650)
Spread: DEN -11
O/U: 40.5