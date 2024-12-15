Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cleveland Browns in week 15 of the NFL season at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, December 15th.
The Chiefs have been skating by this season, yet they still have the best record in the AFC. It feels like they could have lost every game this season, but they always pull off the win in the end. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce should get things rolling early in this one.
The Browns have been much more exciting with Jameis Winston under center, but it has not translated into many wins. Winston gets the offense moving but also turns the ball over to the other team at an extreme rate. Still, this should be an entertaining game.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, December 15th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kansas City Chiefs (-225) vs Cleveland Browns (+190)
Spread: KC -4.5
O/U: 43.5