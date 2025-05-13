Jets vs Stars Free Live Stream: How to Watch NHL Playoffs, TV Channel, Time, Odds
Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars
- Date: Tuesday, May 13th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Winnipeg Jets will face the Dallas Stars in this NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 13th.
Dallas took a 2-1 series lead by winning Game 3 at home 5-2. It is now on the Jets to bounce back and steal a game on the road if they want to even up the series. If they can channel their defense like they did in Game 2, when they held the Stars to zero goals, they will be in good shape in this one.
Wyatt Johnston had been quiet until scoring a goal in Game 3. If he can catch fire for Dallas, this series could be over before we know it. Johnston is one of the more dangerous goal scorers in the NHL, with 33 during the regular season.
Kyle Connor is the man for the Jets, and he finally got in the points column with a goal in Game 3. He had not recorded a goal or assist in the first two games, and his involvement is vital to Winnipeg's offensive attack. He was seventh in the league this year with 97 points. The Jets will be in trouble if he does not keep it going.
This is a great NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jets (+135) vs Stars (-155)
Spread: DAL (-1.5, +160) WPG (+1.5, -190)
O/U: 5.5 (O -130) (U +110)