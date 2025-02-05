Japan vs Venezuela Caribbean Series Baseball Free Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch
Japan will face Venezuela in this Caribbean Series baseball action on Tuesday, February 4th, at Estadio Nido de las Águilas in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
WATCH: Japan vs Venezuela Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
This game will likely determine who will be the final team moving on to the Caribbean Series's semifinals. Japan has a record of 0-3, while Venezuela has not been much better, but they do have one win. Mexico and the Dominican Republic have already advanced, leaving two spots up for grabs between these two teams and Puerto Rico. This is Japan's first time competing in the Caribbean Series, and they will look to end it on a high note.
Schedule:
Tuesday, February 4
Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic
Japan vs. Venezuela
Wednesday, February 5
Quarter-finals: TBD vs. TBD
Quarter-finals: TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, February 6
Semifinal TBD vs. TBD
Friday, February 7
Final TBD vs. TBD
WATCH: Caribbean Series Baseball Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Japan vs Venezuela
- Date: Tuesday, February 4th
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)