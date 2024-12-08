Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 8th.
The Jaguars only have two wins on the season and will be without their starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Not much has gone right this year for the team and they could be looking at the top pick in the NFL draft this upcoming offseason.
The Titans have not been much better than Jacksonville, but they should have a slight edge in this game as they are much healthier coming into the contest. Will Levis has picked up his play recently, and Tony Pollard has run the ball well all season.
This is a great Week 14 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
- Date: Sunday, December 8th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jacksonville Jaguars (+150) vs Tennessee Titans (-175)
Spread: TEN -3.5
O/U: 40.5