Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Las Vegas Raiders in week 16 of the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 22nd.
The Jaguars will start Mac Jones in this one and can move to four wins on the year with a victory. Brian Thomas Jr. looks like the steal of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it will be interesting to see if they add another weapon next to him this offseason. The rookie has scored eight touchdowns this year and should surpass 1,000 yards this week.
Las Vegas might end up with the first pick in the draft if they fail to win another game this year. They only have two wins on the season and will be in a prime position to take one of the top quarterbacks coming out of college. Brock Bowers is another outstanding rookie who could also surpass 1,000 yards receiving in this game.
This is a great Week 16 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jacksonville Jaguars (+105) vs Las Vegas Raiders (-125)
Spread: LV -1.5
O/U: 40.5