Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts in week 18 of the NFL season at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, January 5th.
The Jaguars picked up their first win of the season last week against the Titans and will look to make it two in a row for the first time all year. Brian Thomas Jr. has been a star as a rookie for Jacksonville and is currently fifth in the NFL in receiving yards.
The Colts are coming off a disappointing loss to the Giants, which eliminated them from playoff contention. Anthony Richardson will have to use the offseason to improve his game. The second-year quarterback threw only eight touchdown passes to 12 interceptions this season.
This is a great Week 18 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jaguars (+145) vs Colts (-170)
Spread: IND -3.5
O/U: 44.5