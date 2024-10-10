Israel vs France live stream: Nations League time and channel, how to watch for free
By Kilty Cleary
Israel and France will face off on neutral turf at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest on Thursday evening, as both teams resume their UEFA Nations League campaigns in League A Group 2.
France, the reigning world champions, had a mixed start to their Nations League campaign last month. After picking up three points in their first two matches, they’re aiming to build on that and climb up the Group 2 standings.
Israel, on the other hand, finds itself at the bottom of the Group 2 standings after suffering two defeats in September. The team’s Nations League campaign has not gone as planned, and they’ll need to turn things around quickly if they hope to avoid relegation from League A.
Tune into all the action on Thursday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the Nations League:
Isreal vs. France
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
Starting Lineups
Israel possible starting lineup:
Gerafi; Feingold, Nachimas, Shlomo, Leidner; Abu Fani, Kanichowsky; Abada, Peretz, Gloukh; Baribo
France possible starting lineup:
Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Konate, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Thuram, Barcola
