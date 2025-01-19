Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Ipswich Town will face Manchester City in this Premiere League action on Sunday, January 19th, at Old Trafford.
WATCH: Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
These two clubs have only played twice on this stage, with Manchester United coming out victorious on both occasions by a score of 4-1. Manchester is fighting to move up in the standings and currently sits in sixth place with 35 points, while Ipswich Town is fighting to stay out of the bottom of the standings as they have only three wins on the season.
Potential Starting Lineups
Ipswich Town:
Walton; Woolfenden, Godfrey, Greaves; O'Shea, Cajuste, Morsy, Davis; Hutchinson, Delap, Philogene
Manchester City:
Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland
WATCH: Premiere League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Ipswich Town vs Manchester City
- Date: Sunday, January 19th
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network (4K)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ipswich Town: +700
Manchester City: -285
Draw: +460
O/U: 2.5 (O -222) (U +175)