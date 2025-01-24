Inside the College Football Playoff Episode 5: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
Episode five of Inside the College Football Playoff will be streaming on ESPN+ starting Friday, January 24th.
WATCH: Inside the College Football Playoff Episode 5 | Stream on ESPN+
This episode of Inside the College Football Playoff gives an inside look at how the last four remaining teams prepared for their big matchups. Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, and Penn State will all be featured in the episode focusing on their journies through the College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship Games.
Ohio State ultimately came away with the title, making this a special episode for all of the Buckeyes fans. Tim Tebow will also make an appearance, talking about what it means as a player to become a legend in college football.
Catch all the behind-the-scenes action of the College Football Playoff and National Championship game. This is a show college football fans do not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Inside the College Football Playoff Episode 5
- Date: Friday, January 24th
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)