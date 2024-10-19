Indiana vs Nebraska live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The undefeated No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers travel to Memorial Stadium to face the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are sitting at 5-1. Both teams are coming off wins to keep that momentum going.
The Hoosiers took down the Northwestern Wildcats with an impressive 41-24 win in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers are coming off a hard-fought 14-7 victory over the Rutgers. Nebraska's quarterback, Dylan Raiola, struggled in that game, completing 13 of 27 for 134 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.
This matchup between two ranked teams is set to be an exciting Big Ten showdown, tune in today.
WATCH: Indiana vs. Nebraska Live | Stream free on Fubo
Nebraska vs. #16 Indiana
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (4K)
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Nebraska vs. Indiana (-6.5)
O/U: 49.5
