Howard vs Tennessee State, live stream, time, channel
By Kilty Cleary
Howard University will host Tennessee State in a non-conference clash as part of its historic 100th homecoming celebration. The Bison are coming off an impressive 14-0 second-half surge against Sacred Heart, leading to a 23-13 victory. Quarterback Ja'Shawn Scroggins played a key role, leading all rushers with 85 yards on 12 carries while also throwing for 153 yards.
Meanwhile, Tennessee State extended its winning streak to three games with a dominant 41-17 win over Eastern Illinois. Quarterback Draylen Ellis continued his stellar season, racking up 224 passing yards and four touchdowns.
This game promises to be an exciting showdown as both teams look to carry their momentum forward.
Howard vs Tennessee State
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
