How to Watch Youngstown State vs Robert Morris: Live Stream NCAA Horizon League Championship, TV Channel, Odds
Youngstown State Penguins vs Robert Morris Colonials
- Date: Tuesday, March 11th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
The Youngstown State Penguins will face the Robert Morris Colonials on Tuesday, March 11th, at the Corteva Coliseum in the Horizon League Championship.
Youngstown State is led by guard EJ Farmer, who doubled production from the previous year in his senior season. As a junior, he was scoring just under seven and a half points a night, and this year he is averaging just over 15 per game. The Penguins are looking to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament after a 21-12 record this season, which included a 7-2 run down the stretch.
Robert Morris enters as the favorite and was the best team in the Horizon League all season long. They finished first in the standings by going 15-5 in conference play and had a 25-8 record overall. Kam Woods paces the team, averaging 15.1 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. The Colonials have won nine consecutive games dating back to early February.
This is a great college basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Youngstown State: +155
Robert Morris: -185
Spread: RMU -3.5
O/U: 136.5