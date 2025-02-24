How to Watch Yankees vs Red Sox Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox
- Date: Monday, February 24th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES Network, NESN
The New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox on Monday, February 24th, at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida, as Spring Training is officially underway.
Even though it is not the regular season, this rivalry is always intense. Baseball fans nationwide know these games' significance, no matter the circumstances. Paul Goldschmidt is the latest player who will look to put a stamp on the rivalry, and he gets his first taste of what it is like to play Boston while wearing pinstripes. The new Yankees first baseman has one hit this spring.
Another new face that will be a part of these matchups this year is Alex Bregman. As a long-time member of the Astros, he had plenty of playoff battles against New York, but now he gets to try and hurt them in a more painful way. Bregman hit a home run in his first game with the Red Sox and is 3-3 this spring.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds
Yankees: +120
Red Sox: -150
O/U: OFF