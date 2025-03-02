How to Watch Yankees vs Braves Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves
- Date: Sunday, March 2nd
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FanDuel Sports Network South, YES Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
The New York Yankees will face the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, March 2nd, at CoolToday Park in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
The Yankees added a couple of former MVPs to their lineup this offseason in Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. The former Dodgers and Cubs centerfielder, Bellinger, is already showing New York fans what he can do on the field. Not only has he played well covering ground in the outfield, but he also has five hits in ten at-bats, with a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored.
The Braves are looking to stay healthy this year after losing their best player in the field, Ronald Acuna Jr., and their best starting pitcher, Spencer Strider, to injury early last season. Neither have returned to action yet during camp, but both are progressing nicely according to the team and are on track to take the field at some point this year. When healthy, Acuna is one of the best all-around players in the sport.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Yankees: +120
Braves: -150
Spread: ATL -1.5 (+140)
O/U: 7.5