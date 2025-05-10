How to watch WWE Backlash: live stream, TV channel, match card
By Kilty Cleary
Just when you thought your adrenaline levels had returned to normal after WrestleMania 41, WWE is ready to crank up the chaos again! Backlash 2025 is charging into St. Louis this Saturday, and this isn't just any follow-up event; it's a full-blown night of revenge, rivalries, and hometown heroics.
Hold onto your championship belts because this one is EPIC! The Undisputed WWE Championship hangs in the balance as John Cena and Randy Orton prepare to lock horns in what might be their final face-off. These two veterans have battled more times than we can count over their storied careers, but this time it's happening in Orton's backyard of St. Louis!
Will the hometown advantage give "The Viper" the edge he needs to snatch the title from "The Champ"? Or will Cena once again prove that his time is NOW?
WATCH: WWE Backlash on Peacock
How to Watch WWE Backlash:
- Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- Stream: Peacock (watch LIVE)
The WWE Championship scene is absolute MAYHEM with Jacob Fatu defending against not one, not two, but THREE challengers in a Fatal Four-Way! Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight are all gunning for Fatu's title in what promises to be a furniture-breaking free-for-all!
Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line against the high-flying masked marvel Penta. Will "Dirty Dom" keep his winning ways, or will Penta's acrobatics send the title in a new direction?
In the Women's division, Lyra Valkyria defends her freshly minted Women's Intercontinental Championship against none other than "The Man" herself, Becky Lynch. That's not just a match – that's a potential show-stealer!
As if that wasn't enough, everyone's favorite announcer-turned-wrestler Pat McAfee is lacing up his boots to face the intimidating Gunther! Will McAfee's charisma and athleticism be enough against the technical powerhouse, or will he wish he'd stayed behind the commentary desk?
Three weeks after WrestleMania 41, the storylines are sizzling, the rivalries are red-hot, and St. Louis is ready to RUMBLE! Backlash 2025 promises to be the kind of night where championships change hands, rivalries reach new heights, and wrestling fans get exactly what they came for – pure, unadulterated WWE mayhem!
WATCH: WWE Backlash on Peacock
Backlash 2025 Match Card
(Matches not in order)
- Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton
- Fatal Four-Way Match for the United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta
- Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Singles Match: Pat McAfee vs. Gunther
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.