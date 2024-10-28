How to watch World Series Game 3: Yankees vs Dodgers, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Dodgers are taking their 2-0 World Series lead to the Bronx, ready to face the Yankees at Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Monday night.
After dropping the first two games at Dodger Stadium, the Yankees need a serious spark. They’re counting on the familiar energy of Yankee Stadium to turn things around. But to do that, they’ll need more from their big bats, especially from Aaron Judge, who’s had a rough stretch lately, going just 3-for-22 with a staggering 13 strikeouts.
On the Dodgers’ side, they’ve been swinging for the fences, with Freddie Freeman delivering back-to-back bombs in Games 1 and 2. Los Angeles has piled up a jaw-dropping 20 home runs in their last 10 games, showing off why they’ve been so tough to beat. And there’s more good news for Dodgers fans: Shohei Ohtani, despite a scare with his shoulder, is set to play in Game 3 after passing his Sunday exam.
Will the change of scenery work its magic for the Bronx Bombers, or are the Dodgers poised to edge closer to another title? Buckle up, it’s going to be a fun night in the Big Apple.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees
- Date: Monday, October 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (4K), FOX Deportes
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Dodgers (+125) vs. New York Yankees (-150)
O/U: 8.5
