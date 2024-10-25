How to watch World Series Game 1: Dodgers vs. Yankees, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
It’s here, Yankees and Dodgers fans – the World Series showdown we’ve all been waiting for! The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers kick off Game 1 of their best-of-seven World Series Friday night under the bright lights at Dodger Stadium.
Two powerhouses. One ring. And it all starts with the duel of the aces.
For the Yankees, Gerrit Cole is taking the mound. Cole has been a rock in the postseason, sporting an 11-6 career playoff record with a 2.98 ERA. This season, he’s kept that consistency going with a 3.31 ERA across three postseason starts. He’s no stranger to the Dodgers, boasting a career 4-2 record against LA. Look for him to work his magic on the road, where he’s been extra sharp this year, holding opponents to a .198 batting average.
On the other side, the Dodgers are putting the ball in Jack Flaherty’s hands. He’s got the home crowd and his postseason momentum on his side, bringing the heat as he takes on the Yankees lineup. Flaherty’s been impressive at Dodger Stadium, so expect him to come out swinging (and striking out) as he tries to cool down those Bronx bats.
Tonight will be a great night as we get the World Series going between east coast and west coast. Here is everything you need to know to catch the action
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees
- Date: Friday, October 18
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (4K), Univision, FOX Deportes
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Dodgers (-125) vs. New York Yankees (+105)
O/U: 9
