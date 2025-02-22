How to Watch Wild vs Red Wings: Live Stream NHL Hockey, TV Channel, Odds
Minnesota Wild vs Detroit Red Wings
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free) ESPN+ (watch)
The Minnesota Wild will face the Detroit Red Wings in this NHL matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, February 22nd.
The Wild exit the break having won two games in a row against quality opponents. They are only two points back from Dallas for second in the Central, and they have a prime opportunity to start building momentum for a deep playoff run. Kirill Kaprizov leads the wild this season in goals with 23 and assists with 29.
Detroit currently holds the second Wild Card spot in the East, but they have seven teams, all within six points or fewer behind them in the standings. The Red Wings have a decent chance of clinching a postseason birth, but they will have to play well coming out of the break in order to get there. Lucas Raymond has ignited their offense this year with 38 assists and 21 goals.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Wild (-105) vs Red Wings (-115)
Spread: DET (-1.5, +210) MIN (+1.5, -300)
O/U: 5.5 (O -120) (U EVEN)