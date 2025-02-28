How to Watch White Sox vs Angels Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels
- Date: Friday, February 28th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network West
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: White Sox vs Angels Live | Stream on Fubo
The Chicago White Sox will face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, February 28th, at Tempe Diablo Stadium in this Cactus League Spring Training matchup.
Even though it is only Spring Training, Chicago is 1-5 so far during camp. The games do not count, but the White Sox would like to start building some confidence before the regular season. After losing the first five, they beat Cleveland 4-2 thanks to a 2-3 performance from Lenyn Sosa, who doubled in two runs to open the scoring.
Jorge Soler has looked great so far in an Angels uniform and in seven at bats, he has four RBIs, two runs, three hits and a home run. Mike Trout has also hit a home run in one of his three at bats this spring. The superstar outfielder will look to get back healthy and on the field for a full season in 2025.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.