How to watch Washington vs Indiana on Saturday on Big Ten Network for free
By Kilty Cleary
The Washington Huskies will make the trip to Bloomington, Indiana to face the undefeated No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for noon ET on the Big Ten Network, where Indiana will look to keep their perfect season alive and continue their high-scoring dominance under new head coach Curt Cignetti.
Washington’s first season in the Big Ten has been filled with ups and downs. Sitting at an even 2-2 in conference play, the Huskies have struggled on the road, dropping their only two away games to Rutgers and Iowa. In those games, Washington averaged just 17 points per game while allowing 30.5 points on the defensive side, exposing some gaps they’ll need to address if they hope to keep up with the Hoosiers’ relentless attack.
Washington at #13 Indiana
- Date: Saturday, October 26
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
