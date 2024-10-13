How to watch Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, time, TV channel, live stream
The Washington Commanders will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday during the early 1pm slate.
Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1, the Washington Commanders are on a 4-game win streak. In their most recent two wins, the Commanders have dominated by more than 2 scores, and they look unstoppable on offense. This is all thanks to rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who looks like a potential MVP candidate in his first year in the NFL.
The Baltimore Ravens are also on a hot 3-game win streak after starting the season 0-2. QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry have carried the offense back to an elite status. The Ravens come off an exciting OT victory against division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in which they won 41-38.
Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Sunday, October 13th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)
O/U: 51.5