How to Watch Warriors vs Mavericks: Live Stream NBA, TV Channel, Odds

Catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks in this NBA matchup live on Wednesday.

By Ben Verbrugge

The Golden State Warriors will face the Dallas Mavericks in this NBA matchup at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday, February 12th.

WATCH: Warriors vs Mavericks Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Warriors might have found the missing piece in Jimmy Butler. Since coming over to the team at the trade deadline, Golden State is 2-0 with Butler in the starting lineup. Stephen Curry is hot right now, having scored at least 32 points in four straight games, and the presence of a second All-Star caliber player in Butler will take a ton of defensive pressure off Curry.

Dallas is still reeling from the Luka Doncic trade. The fans are protesting, and injuries are starting to deplete the roster. A lot is on the back of Kyrie Irving right now to lead this team to the playoffs, who ironically is managing a back injury right now, and it is unknown when Anthony Davis might return to the lineup.

This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

  • Date: Wednesday, February 12th
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Warriors (-260) vs Mavericks (+215)

Spread: GS -6.5

O/U: 233.5

