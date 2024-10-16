How to watch Warriors vs Lakers, time, channel and free live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA preseason action at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The Warriors come into tonight's matchup with a 4-0 record in preseason action and are coming off a 111-93 win over the Pistons without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, who will be back tonight.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have been trying to find their starting rotation for the regular season under new coach J.J. Redick. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are available tonight and will suit up as they look to hand Golden State their first loss this preseason.
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Golden State Warriors (-2.5) vs Los Angeles Lakers (-2.5)
O/U: 217.5
