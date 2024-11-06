How to watch Warriors vs Celtics on Wednesday, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
Two of the top teams in the NBA take the court on Wednesday night when the Golden State Warriors make the trip east to take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, and this matchup is sure to bring out the fireworks as both teams roll in with serious momentum.
WATCH: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Live | Stream free on Fubo
Golden State is red-hot, riding a four-game winning streak after topping the Washington Wizards 125-112 on Monday. Stephen Curry was, of course, the star of the show, dropping 24 points and once again showing he’s got range for days.
Meanwhile, Boston is coming off a three-game winning streak of their own, with a statement victory over the Atlanta Hawks, 123-93. Jayson Tatum put on a clinic, scoring a game-high 28 points and keeping the Celtics faithful excited for what’s shaping up to be a magical season.
Tune in tonight to catch all the action. If you don't have cable and want to stream the action for free, sign up for FuboTV.
WATCH: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Live | Stream free on Fubo
Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
- Date: Wednesday, November 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics (-6.5)
O/U: 229.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.