How to Watch Warriors vs Bucks: Live Stream NBA, TV Channel, Odds
The Golden State Warriors will face the Milwaukee Bucks in this NBA matchup at the Fiserv Forum on Monday, February 10th.
The Warriors won their first game with Jimmy Butler in the lineup. After coming over in a trade from Miami, Butler scored 25 points in his Warriors debut. His presence is going to help take some of the defensive pressure off Stephen Curry, who scored 34 points in the win as well. Golden State is 26-26 on the season.
Milwaukee has been playing without their superstar player Giannis Antetokounmpo recently, who will also be out for this one. His absence has required Damian Lillard to step up and take on a heavier scoring workload. Lillard is averaging 31.7 points and ten assists over the Bucks' last three games. They are currently fifth in the East with a 28-23 record.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks
- Date: Monday, February 10th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Warriors (-270) vs Bucks (+220)
Spread: GS -6.5
O/U: 230.5