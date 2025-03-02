How to Watch Warriors vs 76ers: Live Stream NBA Basketball, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
The Golden State Warriors will face the Philadelphia 76ers in this NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, March 1st.
The Warriors are surging ever since trading for Jimmy Butler. They have won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. Stephen Curry has a lot more room to work with now that Butler is in a Golden State uniform and the former MVP is coming off a 56 point performance in which he drained twelve three pointers. The Warriors are 32-27, seventh in the Western Conference standings.
The 76ers got the unfortunate news yesterday that Joel Embiid will be shut down for the remainder of the season. It is now up to Paul George and Tyrese Maxey to lead the charge if Philadelphia wants to make a push for the playoffs. They are three games back from the play-in and Maxey has been great this year averaging over 27 points per game, but the team has desperately missed their superstar center, Embiid.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Warriors: -340
76ers: +270
Spread: GS -8.5
O/U: 227.5