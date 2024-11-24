How to Watch Vikings vs Bears, Live Stream, TV Channel
By Kilty Cleary
In a clash of the NFC North titans, the Minnesota Vikings will travel to the "Windy City" to take on the Chicago Bears. The game will take place during the NFL's early slate on Sunday at 1 pm.
The Minnesota Vikings are in an interesting spot for playoffs this year as the NFC North has shown itself to be one of the most talented divisions in the league. With the 9-1 Detroit Lions leading the way, the 8-2 Vikings are currently in second with the 7-3 Green Bay Packers following closely behind. The Vikings have yet to play 4 divisional games this year, and that will end up being the deciding factor in this highly competitive division.
The Chicago Bears find themselves in a disappointing spot after starting the season with high hopes for the #1 overall pick, QB Caleb Williams. He has not delivered on the offensive side, and this has led to struggles overall for the team to win. With a 4-6 record, and 5 more divisional games to play, the Bears should not have high hopes for a playoff spot.
How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears:
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) at Chicago Bears
O/U: 39.5
