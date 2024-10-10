How to watch Venezuela vs Argentina, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
A packed Estadio Monumental in Maturín will be the scene for an exciting CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday as Venezuela hosts the reigning world champions, Argentina.
Venezuela has never qualified for a World Cup, but this campaign represents their most promising opportunity yet to reach the sport’s biggest stage. With a strong start to qualifying and growing confidence, the hosts will be eager to take on Argentina in front of a full house.
The support of their passionate home crowd could be a major factor, as Venezuela looks to pull off a statement win against the defending champions.
Meanwhile, Argentina, fresh off their 2022 World Cup triumph, are on the verge of booking their spot at the 2026 finals. As we approach the halfway stage of qualifying, Argentina sits comfortably at the top of the table and could seal their place with a win in Maturín.
Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina has looked every bit the part of world champions in qualifying so far, and they’ll be looking to continue their dominance. However, a trip to Venezuela is never easy, and the world champions will need to be at their best to secure all three points.
Tune into all the action on Thursday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the World Cup Qualifying matches:
Venezuela vs Argentina
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: Fanatiz
WC Qualifying Starting Lineups
Venezuela possible starting lineup:
Romo; Aramburu, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro; Bello, Casseres, J Martinez, Segovia, Soteldo; Rondon
Argentina possible starting lineup:
Rulli; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Alvarez; La Martinez, Messi
