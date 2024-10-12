How to watch Utah vs. Arizona State, live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils face off in a Friday night conference showdown between two teams with 4-1 records at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
Despite the disappointing loss, Utah has shown strength on both sides of the ball this season, and they’ll be looking to get back on track in Tempe. The Utes still have plenty of opportunities to contend in the Big 12, but a win on Friday night is needed to keep those hopes alive.
The Sun Devils are coming off an emotional rollercoaster of a game last week, as they picked up a 35-31 home victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. In a game that featured five lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, QB Sam Leavitt threw for 157 yards and 4 touchdowns, including a game-winning 3-yard pass to WR Jordyn Tyson with just 16 seconds left on the clock.
This is going to be a great game on Friday, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action live for free.
Utah vs. Arizona State
- Date: Friday, October 11
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
