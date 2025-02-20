How to Watch USWNT SheBelieves Cup: Live Stream United States Women's National Team Soccer, TV Channel, Schedule
USWNT SheBelieves Cup
- Date: Thursday, February 20th-Wednesday, February 26th
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
The United States Women's National Team will face three quality opponents in the SheBelieves Cup starting Thursday, February 20th, at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.
The United States Women's National Team is the top-ranked international women's soccer team in the world, and they will face Colombia, Australia, and Japan this upcoming week. Japan faces the most difficult challenge for the United States women as they are the seventh-ranked team in the current FIFA Women's World Rankings.
Lynn Biyendolo, Lindsey Heaps, and Crystal Dunn headline the roster for USA, with each having scored over twenty goals with the team. some of the household names, like Alex Morgan, will be sitting this one out, giving some of the less experienced players a chance to shine and gain confidence at this level.
These are great international matches for any soccer fans. You won't want to miss it, so make sure to tune in and catch all of the action.
United States Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 20
USWNT vs. Colombia 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, Feb. 23
USWNT vs. Australia 5 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Feb. 26
USWNT vs. Japan 10:30 p.m. ET