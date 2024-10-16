How to watch USMNT vs Mexico friendly on Tuesday, time, channel, and live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The United States Men's National Team will aim to make it two wins in a row as they head to Zapopan for a clash against archrivals Mexico on Tuesday night. Fresh off a 2-0 victory over Panama on Saturday, the USMNT is riding high on confidence, and they'll be eager to build on their recent success in this latest installment of this rivalry.
WATCH: USA vs. Mexico Live | Stream free on Fubo
A win in Zapopan would provide a confidence boost heading into future international fixtures and further solidify the team’s standing as one of the top teams in the region. With players like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Gio Reyna in the squad, the U.S. has plenty of firepower and creativity to challenge Mexico on their home turf.
Meanwhile, Mexico will be looking to regain their momentum after a disappointing 0-0 draw with Canada in their last international match in September. Though they controlled possession for much of the game, El Tri struggled to find the breakthrough and will be eager to make a statement against their fiercest rivals.
USA vs. Mexico
- Date: Tuesday, October 14
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TUDN, Univision
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Possible Lineups
Mexico possible starting lineup:
Malagon; Montes, J Sanchez, Vasquez, Angulo; Romo, Lira; Alvarado, Pineda, Huerta; Jimenez
USA possible starting lineup:
Turner; Scally, McKenzie, Ream; Musah, Busio, Morris, Robinson; Aaronson, Sargent, Pulisic
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
USA (+270) vs. Mexico (+100)
